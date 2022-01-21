ONEONTA — The Metropolitan Opera’s presentation of “Rigoletto,” will be presented live on screen, in high definition at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta at 12:55 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29.
According to a media release, Bartlett Sher’s new production of the Verdi classic conducted by Daniele Rustioni, will star Rosa Feola, Piotr Beczala and Quinn Kelsey.
Set in 1920 in Weimar, Germany, the Tony Award–winning director resets the opera’s action with Art Deco sets by Michael Yeargan and costumes by Catherine Zuber, themselves boasting a combined 11 Tony Awards.
Described as a dramatic journey of undeniable force, “Rigoletto” was reportedly immensely popular from its premiere in 1851 and remains fresh and powerful to this day.
The story, based on a controversial play by Victor Hugo, tells of an outsider — a hunchbacked jester — who struggles to balance the dueling elements of beauty and evil that exist in his life. Reportedly written during the most fertile period of Verdi’s artistic life, the opera resonates with a universality that is frequently called Shakespearean.
The three-act opera runs about two hours and 40 minutes and includes a 30-minute intermission.
General admission tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors.
The side doors on Market Street will open one hour before the show. The performance will be in the upstairs theater which may reached by taking the stairs or elevator.
Masks will be required to be worn by all attendees.
Visit Foothills on Facebook and metopera.org for more information.
