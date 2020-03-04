Roots band to open Music on the Delaware season 

Music on the Delaware will open its spring concert series with a performance Saturday, March 7, at the Walton Theatre by the roots rock band the Adam Ezra Group.
The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will be preceded by an open jam session at 6:30 p.m.
In addition to Ezra, the band includes Corinna Smith, Alex Martin and Poche Ponce.
The band released a 2017 album, “Hurricane Wind,” which was nominated for album of the year at the 2018 New England Music Awards, according to a media release. Go to www.adamezra.com for more information.
Tickets are available at the Walton Theatre, at www.waltontheatre.org or at the following businesses: Green Toad Bookstore in Oneonta; Masonville General Store in Masonville; Good Cheap Food in Delhi; Wayne Bank in Walton, Franklin, and Hamden; and at Molto Espresso in Walton.
Tickets are $15 for adults; $13 for seniors and $32 for families. For more information, call 607-865-6829.
