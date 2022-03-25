Roots musician to mark return to Oxford venue

Roots singer/songwriter Kerri Powers will return to 6 On The Square in Oxford at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26.
According to a media release, Powers, a Boston native, had an artistic youth that included music, painting and writing, and she composed her first songs at the age of 9. Her creative instincts may come naturally as Bing Crosby was a distant relative on her father’s side, while her mother’s relatives claimed a kinship to Herman Melville. Her grandmother had a regular gig playing piano as accompaniment to silent movies.
In her teens, Powers began performing in local coffeehouses throughout New England — but when she married and had a child, she put her musical pursuits aside. After raising her son and overcoming the end of her marriage, she rediscovered her passion and returned to making music.
As further stated in the release, a self-titled EP marking her return to music in 2014 landed the top spot on Roots Music Report’s list of Top 50 Folk Albums of 2014. Critics have compared her style to artists Shelby Lynne, Lucinda Williams, Rosanne Cash, Tammy Wynette and Bonnie Raitt. Her latest album is called “Starseeds.”
Powers has reportedly shared the concert stage with Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Jimmy LaFave, Dan Hicks & His Hot Licks, Dave Mallet and Luka Bloom.
She has toured throughout the United States as well as overseas, making appearances in the Netherlands, Belgium and United Kingdom. She has performed at the Boston Folk Festival, Philadelphia Folk Festival and Telluride Bluegrass Festival.
Her song “Diamond Day” was featured in the motion picture “Chuck,” and other tracks have been heard in the television series “Rescue Me” and “Justified.”
Tickets are $18, plus a $2 service charge and may be purchased at 6onthesquare.org or by calling 607-843-6876 to make reservations. Doors open one hour before the start of the performance.
Subject to change, all patrons will be required to show proof of a vaccination, either by a card issued by the vaccine provider or by an Excelsior Pass on paper or an electronic device. Also, all those entering the venue for a concert needs to be masked, covering the nose and mouth for the entire time the person is in the venue, except when that person is eating or drinking.
The performance also will be streamed live online on a pay-what-you-can basis. Purchasing more than two hours before the show is recommended so that the viewing link will be received in time.
Visit 6onthesquare.org and kerripowers.com for more information.
