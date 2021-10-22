ROXBURY — SOLO FLIGHT X 3, the work of Heidi Latsky Dance, will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, featuring HLD veteran dancers Meredith Fages, Jillian Hollis and Donald Lee.
According to a media release, the three dancers will perform a series of rituals separately at Roxbury Arts Center at 5025 Vega Mountain Road, Roxbury Community Food Bank at 53698 Main St., and Liberal Arts Roxbury Gallery on the corner of Main and Bridge Street.
Performances will be followed by a conversation with the artists at the Roxbury Arts Center at 4 p.m.
The event is free and indoor participation will be restricted to guests vaccinated against COVID-19 or who can show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the event.
Debuted in July 2021 at Rashid Johnson’s Red Stage in Astor Place in New York City, the 50-minute silent journey tests physical endurance and reveals vulnerability and strength.
Call Roxbury Arts Group at 607-326-7908 or visit roxburyartsgroup.org for more information.
