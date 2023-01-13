NEW YORK (AP) — The Screen Actors Guild heaped honors on the casts of the anarchic indie hit “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and the Irish tragicomedy “The Banshees of Inisherin,” while throwing some curve balls into the Oscar race in the nominations to its 29th annual awards.
The awards contenders, voted on by the Hollywood actors guild SAG-AFTRA, were announced Wednesday, Jan. 11. The nominees for the guild’s top award, best ensemble, are: “Babylon,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “The Fabelmans” and “Women Talking.”
Coming off their wins at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night, Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” and Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin” (a co-leading five SAG nods) increasingly look like this year’s frontrunners, along with Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (also five SAG nominations).
Gaining the most from the SAG Award nominations, perhaps, was Damien Chazelle’s extravagant silent film era ode “Babylon” and Sarah Polley’s feminist allegory “Women Talking.” Before landing best ensembled nominations (albeit no individual nods), both films had struggled to find traction this awards season.
Up for best performance by an female actor in a leading role are: Cate Blanchett (“Tár”), Viola Davis (“The Woman King”), Ana de Armas (“Blonde”), Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”) and Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”).
Nominated for best performance by a male actor in leading role are: Austin Butler (“Elvis”), Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”), Bill Nighy (“Living”) and Adam Sandler (“Hustle”).
Nominated for male actor in a supporting role are: Paul Dano (“The Fabelmans”), Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), Barry Keoghan (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), Eddie Redmayne (“The Good Nurse”) and the category’s likely favorite, Ke Huy Quan for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
Up for female actor in a supporting role are: Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”), Hong Chau (“The Whale”), Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) and Stephanie Hsu (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”).
This year’s show, to take place Sunday, Feb. 26, will livestream on Netflix’s YouTube page. Next year’s SAG Awards will be streamed directly on Netflix.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.