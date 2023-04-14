ONEONTA — The next Writers Salon sponsored by Community Arts Network of Oneonta, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20, will feature Lesley A. Diehl of Butternut Valley, a retired professor of psychology and university administrator, who felt enticed to create murder mysteries
According to a media release, Diehl will talk about her writing process and read an excerpt from her recent book, “Strike Punch.”
Since she retired, Diehl has reportedly used her country roots and training as a psychologist to concoct stories designed to make people laugh in the face of murder.
Odd protagonists appear in all of her works including Desdemona, the crime fighting potbellied pig, a mule who goes to school, and Diehl’s zany back-home-on-the-farm relatives.
The winner of the Mystery Writers of America, Florida Chapter short story has authored five cozy mysteries series featuring sassy, clever crime-fighting women. Her most recent amateur sleuth is a woman older than 70 who, along with her partners in snooping, a retired county sheriff and a fluffy orange cat, take on the bad guys and win. The first of her Maddie Sparks series will appear later this year from Camel Books.
CANO is housed in Wilbur Mansion at 11 Ford Ave. in downtown Oneonta.
The Writers Salon features emerging and established writers of fiction, poetry, drama, and nonfiction, local to the Catskills and beyond. Salons are held monthly on the third Thursday, are free and open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.