MOUNT VISION — “SOME CLOWNS! SOME PLACE!” will be presented by The Visionary Stage for New and Explorative Art at 2381 State Highway 205 in Mount Vision at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.
According to a media release, directed by Virginia Scott, “Some Clowns! Some Place!” is a new, original, family-friendly, comedy show for adults created by Some Clowns, a group of artists from the Northeast who came together during the pandemic to keep the comic world alive while separated from audiences.
The performance will feature clowns Hope, Jailbreak Yeasty Soousan, Loner, Sven Sven Mt. Saint Andersson, Yoyo and Turtle with music by John Coyne.
Tickets are $18 or $15 for students and seniors, and may be purchased in advance by visiting www.eventbrite.com/e/some-clowns-some-place-tickets-150991113485 or at The Visionary box office beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Call 607-638-5119 or visit www.thevisionaryny.com for more information.
