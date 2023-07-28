COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Summer Music Festival’s 25th anniversary season will open at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the Otesaga Resort Hotel at 60 Lake St. in Cooperstown, with Harry Allen’s All Star New York Saxophone Band.
According to a media release, Tuesday performances will continue weekly through the month. All but the last two performances will be held at the Otesaga.
Described as a jazz saxophone legend, Allen will be joined by Ken Peplowski and Grant Stewart on tenor saxophone, Gary Smulyan on baritone saxophone, James Chirillo on guitar, Mike Karn on bass and Aaron Kimmel on drums for an evening of small group jazz with a big band feel.
Nuevo Tango with JP Jofre on bandoneon (a type of concertina) and Tommy Mesa on cello, will play Aug. 8.
The Caroga Arts Ensemble will present a String Serenade on Aug. 15.
All-Bach will be presented Aug. 22, at Christ Episcopal Church.
Lastly, on Aug. 29, the Borromeo String Quartet with Linda Chesis on flute, will perform at The Farmers’ Museum. Chesis, is founder and artistic director of CSMF.
Performances are $30 for adults and $25 for students younger than 18. Tickets are required to be purchased in advance online at www.cooperstownmusicfest.org or by calling Purplepass Tickets at 800-316-8559, option 1. There is a $2 service fee per phone order.
