STAMFORD — A staged reading of select scenes from Mischief, a series being developed for television by the writing team known as Funny Business, will be presented for review at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at Kaats Cradle Theater in Stamford.
According to a media release, the event will feature local actors performing two scenes from the pilot episode, a writer talk-back, and light refreshments. Funny Business spent a week in residence refining its first season of episodes, preparing to form its production team for the series, and looking to get their words into the ears of audiences and gather feedback. Audience participation is considered very meaningful at this stage in the development of the series.
The $5 suggested donation may be given at the door or pay-what-you-can tickets may be secured in advance at https://mischiefkc.eventbrite.com.
Kaats Cradle Theater is in the carriage house theater space behind 76 Main St. in Stamford.
Find Kaats Cradle on Facebook at https://bit.ly/kaatscradleFB for more information.
