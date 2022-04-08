COOPERSTOWN — Fenimore Art Museum will present “Susan Fenimore Cooper and the Hudson River School,” a live lecture via Zoom with Rochelle L. Johnson from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14.
According to a media release, Johnson will explore how literature and painting employed similar techniques to represent landscape change in the 19th century, with a focus on Susan Fenimore Cooper and Thomas Cole.
Johnson is a scholar of Susan Fenimore Cooper and, with her co-editor, has made Cooper’s environmental writings available to today’s readers.
The president of the Thoreau Society and past president of the Association for the Study of Literature and Environment, Johnson’s work has been supported by grants from several organizations, including the National Endowment for the Humanities.
She is professor of American literature and environmental humanities and director of the honors program at the College of Idaho. Her lecture is from a book in progress.
Cooper was a naturalist, author, artist, and the daughter of James Fenimore Cooper. Her 1850 book “Rural Hours” was reportedly the first major work of environmental nonfiction written by a woman. The lecture will include a question-and-answer session.
The required registration is available at FenimoreArt.org or Eventbrite.com. A link to the free lecture will be emailed to registrants 24 hours before the program and donations of $15 or more are suggested by the museum.
Related programs will include a three-day workshop on “The Life and Landscapes of Susan Fenimore Cooper on June 28, and the Zoom talk “Susan Fenimore Cooper’s Reckoning With Native American Dispossession on Nov. 16.
Visit FenimoreArt.org and www.rochelleljohnson.com for more information.
