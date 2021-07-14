FRANKLIN — Franklin Stage Company will present “Doktor Kaboom: Random Acts of Science!” at Chapel Hall in Franklin. Performance are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 16 and 17 and 5 p.m. Sunday, July 18, outdoors on the lawn at Chapel Hall, 25 Institute St. in Franklin.
According to a media release, billed as a science comedy, Doktor Kaboom uses inquiry, curiosity and live on-stage experiments to empower, inspire and entertain young and old alike.
Doktor Kaboom is the creation of actor and comedian David Epley. His over-the-top German physicist character has a passion for science that knows no bounds.
Sporting chrome goggles, an orange lab coat, motorcycle boots and wicked cool hair, Doktor Kaboom travels the world, thrilling adults and children alike with an explosive comedic style that is guaranteed to please every crowd.
His improvisational skill promises no two shows will ever be the same.
Epley grew up expecting to be a scientist, but after a stint in the Army, found his way to acting and improv comedy.
In 2006 he decided to bring science, his first passion, back into his life.
He’s toured the world as Doktor Kaboom and most recently, created a show about electricity that was commissioned by the Kennedy Center.
As futher stated in the release, Epley’s mission is to use character-driven comedy to improve society’s understanding of basic scientific principles, and remove the cultural stigma that scientific awareness is something to fear.
Rain space is indoors at Chapel Hall.
Admission is free however there is a suggested donation of $20 per person.
Refer to www.franklin stagecompany.org or call 607-829-3700 for more information and reservations.
