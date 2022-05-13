Scottish folk band to perform

OXFORD — Scottish folk band North Sea Gas will perform at 6 On The Square in Oxford at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 15.
According to a media release, for 40 years North Sea Gas has continually been considered to be one of Scotland’s most popular folk bands because of its musicianship and three-part harmonies.
Members Dave Gilfillan, Grant Simpson and Ronnie MacDonald perform on guitars, mandolin, fiddle, bouzouki, harmonica, whistles, bodhrans and banjo.
They have released 22 albums, their most recent being “Hearth & Homeland,” and are constantly adding new material to their shows. One of their previous albums, “The Fire and the Passion of Scotland,” was named Album of the Year on U.S. Celtic radio, winning first place in the Jigs and Reels category. They have received gold and silver disc awards from the Scottish Music Industry Association for albums such as “Dark Island,” “Lochanside,” “Glencoe Massacre,” “Edinburgh Toon,” “Rosslyn,” “Tak A Dram Afore Ye Go” and “The Fire and the Passion of Scotland.”
Their show and albums blend traditional, contemporary and self-penned material in a style all their own, along with humor and storytelling. They regularly tour Scotland, the U.S., Canada, Germany, Austria, Estonia, Turkey and other destinations around the world, performing at theaters, arts centers, colleges, schools, libraries and community halls.
Every year, North Sea Gas makes appearances on TV and radio on both sides of the Atlantic, including “Late Night Saturday,” “Woodsongs Old-Time Radio Hour” and “Song of the Mountains” shown on select PBS stations in the U.S. The band recorded for Chinese television with an estimated audience of 800 million; played in Istanbul, Turkey, for the British Consulate; and performed at Scotland’s Rosslyn Chapel.
Tickets are $25 and may be purchased at 6onthesquare.org or by calling 607-843-6876 to make a reservation. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
The performance will also be streamed live online on a pay-what-you-can basis. Visit 6onthesquare.org/Schedule for access information.
The venue address is 6 Lafayette Park in Oxford.
