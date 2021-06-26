Cherry Valley Artworks will mark the opening of the 2021 Cherry Valley Summer Sculpture Trail in style with an outdoor reception at 6 p.m. Friday, July 2, in the garden of the Cherry Valley Museum at 49 Main St. in Cherry Valley.
In addition to food and beverages, music will be provided by Amar Sastry and Evan Jagels.
Sculptures will be displayed along Main Street until Oct. 8. Trail maps are available at the museum and Cherry Valley businesses.
Visit www.cvartworks.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.