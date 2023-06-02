COOPERSTOWN — The Smithy’s first opening reception of the season will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 6. The first exhibit, titled and themed Metal, will be displayed from June 6 to July 15, on the first and second floors. Age of Anxiety by Terry Lee Harmon Slade will be displayed for the entire gallery season, June 6 to Sept. 2, on the third floor.
According to a media release, Metal, will feature artwork by both Smithy member artists and guest artists on the first and second floors. Metal will serve as the central medium to all works on display. Artists will display how metal can serve as a useful and diverse form of media in all aspects creation and the pursuit of artistic expression. The first floor and second floors will feature work by Smithy member artists along with guest artists. Guest artists include Karin Bremer, Collin Blackmore, Caitlyn Davey, Chris Duncan, Jordan Philip, Kathie Raneri, Lee Robbins, Adam Senitt, and Thomas Sakoulas.
Age of Anxiety is described as an investigation of the individual who is sometimes reflective or meditative, but who often exhibits a state of angst. Poised on the top of tall ceramic columns or pedestals, each sculpture exists independently, while being part of all humanity. In that way each figure appears lost in thought and alone, but each one is also collectively and relentlessly staring into a future fraught with the unknown.
Slade works with many different media including found objects, wood, paper, stone, bronze and glass, and produces works ranging from small objects to large indoor and outdoor installations. His work explores the relationship between humans and the natural world.
Smithy galleries are at 55 Pioneer St. in Cooperstown. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Call 607-547-9777 or visit www.smithyarts.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.