GREENE — Chenango River Theatre will present “Lend Me a Tenor” by Ken Ludwig from June 2 to 25.
According to a media release, the production is described as one of the most hilarious contemporary farces ever written.
It’s 1934, and the world’s greatest tenor Tito Merelli has come to Cleveland, Ohio, to save its Grand Opera Company by singing Pagliacci. When he’s unexpectedly incapacitated, Max, the Opera Director’s meek assistant, is given the daunting task of finding a last-minute replacement. Hilarious chaos ensues – including a scheming soprano, star-struck ingenue, jealous wife, and more than a bit of mistaken identity.
The production marks the opening of the 16th season for the Chenango River Theatre, and its second full season under Producing Artistic Director Zach Curtis, who will also direct the show.
“Lend Me a Tenor” features CRT regular Drew Kahl (Saunders), who has appeared in more than 15 shows at CRT.
Returning after last season’s “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” are Andréa Gregori (Maria) and Brian Linden (Bellhop). Rounding out the cast, all making their CRT debuts are Ryan Canavan (Max), Bethany Kasper (Maggie), Pasqualino Beltempo (Tito), Melody Ladd (Diana) and Nancy Kane (Julia).
The show will feature costume, lighting, sound and scenic design from Barbara Kahl, Grant E. Merges, Jeffrey Alan Smith and Justin Hooper, respectively. Dori May Ganisin assistant directs, and Taylor Harvey is intimacy coordinator. Tenor is stage managed by Paige K. Tripp.
There will be a post-show talkback with the director and members of the cast on Friday, June 9.
“Lend Me a Tenor” is co-produced by Empire Toyota of Oneonta and Patocka’s Restaurant of Greene.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays.
Tickets, at $27 for all performances, are available online at www.chenangorivertheatre.org. Tickets may also be purchased by calling the 24-hour box office line at 607-656-8499.
Free tickets for high school and college students are available at all evening performances. Email tickets@chenangorivertheatre.org for reservations, which are required for the free ticket program.
This season will also include “Shout! The Mod Musical” from July 14 to Aug. 6; “Wait Until Dark” from Aug. 2 to Sept. 17; and “The Mountaintop” from Oct. 6 to 22.
Chenango River Theatre is at 991 State Highway 12 in Greene.
CRT operates under annual contract with Actors Equity Association, the national association for professional actors and stage managers in the United States.
CRT’s 2023 season has been made possible in part by the New York State Council on the Arts with support from Gov. Kathy Hochul and the State Legislature.
Visit chenangoriver theatre.org for more information. Email info@chenangorivertheatre.org for a season brochure.
