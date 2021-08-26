Season to close with solo show in Franklin

FRANKLIN — The Franklin Stage Company will close its 2021 season with New York actor Evan Zes’ solo show “Rent Control.”
Shows will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 27 and 28 and 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, outdoors on the lawn at Chapel Hall in Franklin. An alternate rain space will be used inside Chapel Hall, if needed.
According to a media release, the comedy is about a struggling actor who lucks into one of the few remaining rent-controlled apartments in New York City and finds a way to survive the city and pursue his acting dreams by turning the apartment into a lucrative Airbnb enterprise. His money making scheme soon backfires and he falls prey to a world of internet scam artists and low-level gangsters. Zes portrays 25 characters in what has been described as a wild-but-true cautionary tale of greed and redemption.
“Rent Control” had back-to-back sold out runs beginning with its debut at the 2016 New York International Fringe Festival and following with the 2016 Fringe Encore Series where it won Best Solo Show as well as the Overall Excellence award.
It’s since been performed at Hartford Stage, Cleveland Playhouse, Westport Country Playhouse, Penguin Repertory Theatre, Centenary Stage, Mile Square Theatre, Rye Arts Center, Complex Theatre in Hollywood, Tabard Theatre in San Jose California, Teatro Jaco in Jaco Costa Rica, and Teatro Elliniko in Athens, Greece.
There is a suggested donation of $20 per person. Reservations are strongly recommended.
Visit www.franklinstagecompany.org or call 607-829-3700 for more information and reservations.
