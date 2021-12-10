ONEONTA — Members of the Catskill Choral Society will present a free concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17.
Under the direction of G. Roberts Kolb, and accompanied by Sandy McKane, the concert will take place at the First Presbyterian Church at 296 Main St. in Oneonta.
“We feel that we cannot let yet another holiday season pass without providing seasonal choral music to our community,” Choral Society President Chris Shields said in a media release.
“The public has generally grown accustomed to observing the standard protocols necessary for safety in group settings,” Shields continued. “We are rehearsing with masks, are all fully vaccinated, and will perform with masks specially designed for singers which allow for excellent voice projection, and we will require audience members to wear masks and observe social distance seating.” It is requested and expected that audience members will be vaccinated as well.
There is no charge for admission. However, donations will be accepted with gratitude.
The program will include traditional holiday favorites and some lesser-known carols and compositions such as Irving Berlin’s “Christmas.” Humor will be provided with “Christmas Pudding” by Willcocks.
Audience participation carols will be scattered through the program.
“We want the community to know that we are still here after more than 50 years of performing choral music and we expect to resume a full rehearsal schedule in late January to prepare for our spring concert on May 6 and 7, 2022, which will include the famous Mozart Requiem with full orchestra,” said Shields in the release.
The group is actively seeking new members. Auditions will be held in January before rehearsals resume. Inquiries may be emailed to CCS@catskillchoralsociety.com.
Visit www.catskillchoralsociety.com or call Shields at 607-0435-708 for more information.
