WALTON — Bill Seneschal and friends will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, in a Music on the Delaware Coffeehouse at Walton Theatre.
According to a media release, Seneschal has been playing and singing timeless folk and country music since the 1960s, having been influenced by such groups as the Kingston Trio and the Limelighters as well as popular country musicians. He has performed as soloist and member of several ensembles, playing a blend of country, bluegrass, folk, blues, old rock n’ roll, and some pop. He plans to include some original songs at Sunday’s show.
The concert will also be available virtually on Zoom. Visit www.musiconthedelaware.org for more information.
The concert is free. Donations will be accepted.
