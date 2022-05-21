ONEONTA — The Met opera “Lucia di Lammermoor” will be screened in high definition Saturday, May 21, at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, in recent seasons, soprano Nadine Sierra has brought down the house at the Met with virtuosic vocalism and captivating stage presence as Gilda in “Rigoletto,” Susanna in “Le Nozze di Figaro,” and Ilia in “Idomeneo.”
Now, she takes on one of the repertory’s most formidable and storied roles, the haunted heroine of “Lucia di Lammermoor,” in an electrifying new staging by in-demand Australian theater and film director Simon Stone, conducted by Riccardo Frizza.
Show-stopping tenor Javier Camarena adds to the bel canto fireworks as Lucia’s beloved, Edgardo, with baritone Artur Ruciski as her overbearing brother, Enrico, and bass-baritone Christian Van Horn as her tutor, Raimondo.
The final opera to be presented in the 2021-22 season will be “Hamlet” on Saturday, June 4.
General admission tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors.
The side doors on Market Street will open at noon before the 12:55 p.m. screening in the upstairs theater which may reached by taking the stairs or elevator.
Masks are required to be worn by all attendees.
Visit Foothills on Facebook and metopera.org for more information.
