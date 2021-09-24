HANCOCK — Birdhouse Gallery of Tiny Contemporary Art at 499 E. Front St. in Hancock will host an opening for is final show of the season from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2.
According to a media release, Ghost Story, a show of ghostly art, will feature the works Anki King, Marcy Rosewater, Patricia Fabrikant, Sunny Chapman and James Vanderberg.
The exhibit will remain available to see through Oct. 31.
The gallery is open everyday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Call 917-721-3365 for more information.
