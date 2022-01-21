BAINBRIDGE — The Jericho Arts Council Gallery Committee has issued a second Call for Artists for those who wish to participate in Regatta Row’s eighth year, featuring 12 Adirondack paddle chairs and new this year, Garden Art Story poles.
According to a media release, the project is open to painters, sculptors, craftsmen and multi-media artists with the focus being on creativity and uniqueness.
Plans are to sponsor 20 juried artists for a five-week public sidewalk exhibit of art, where selected artists will be able to express their creativity using Adirondack paddle chairs and Garden Art Story poles, following the theme “Regatta Byways - Scenes Along the River.”
Artist applications and details are available online at www.jerichoarts.com.
Second call for artists applications are due by Feb. 6.
Questions and application requests may be directed to the JAC Gallery Committee “Regatta Row 2022” at jacarttrail@gmail.com or by calling Rachel Hares at 607-643-2211.
