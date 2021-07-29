COOPERSTOWN — Smithy Gallery unveiled its second exhibit of the season at a reception on Tuesday, July 27.
The exhibit Air was first. Fire will run until Aug. 21 and Water will follow from Aug. 31 to Oct. 2.
According to a media release, how fire is perceived, used and felt is expressed in the exhibit.
Fire features works by the following artists. Robert Bensen, Charlie Bremer, Karin Bremer, Bob Buck, Vernon Burnett, Joyce Cabral, Michelle Corbett, Sandra DeVisser, Henry Drexler, Michael Flanagan, Ed Garbarino, Roberta Griffith, Erik Halvorsen, Allison Hill-Edgar, Doug Jamieson, Emily Johnston, Susan Jones Kenyon, Alan Knight, Phyllis Lapi, Willie Marlowe, Bob McCann, Ed McDaniel, Michael Piercy, Rhea Reynolds, Emilie Rigby, Stefanie Rocknack, James Schwabach, Marcie Schwartzman, Tim Sheesley, Eric Shute, Pamela Strother, Ron Throop, Kathy Van Loan, Vicki Whicker and David Wilson.
Smithy Gallery, at 55 Pioneer St. in Cooperstown, is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Call 607-547-8671 or visit www.smithyarts.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.