TREADWELL — The Word and Image Gallery’s “Seeing Things” exhibit, also titled “Ekphrastic Poetry & iPhone Photography” features Bright Hill workshop poets and photographers.
It is available to view virtually at https://brighthillpress.org/wordandimagegallery/ or on Bright Hill’s Facebook page.
According to a media release, dedicated to Bright Hill founders Bertha Rogers and the late Ernest Fishman, the exhibit premiered Dec. 1.
It was curated and produced by Executive Director Beatrice Georgalidis with assistance from Associate Producer Dominique Wheeler. It was designed and edited by Sophie Bille.
Workshop instructors were Nick Kelsh, Robert Bensen and Pam Strother.
Featured photographers include Kelsh, Jackie Howard, Lynne Kermen, Emily Phillips and Vicki Whicker.
The poets featured include Liz Huntington, Kermen, Michael Mirarchi, MW Piercy, Strother, Julie Suarez, Julene Waffle, Whicker and Lisa Wujnovich.
Regarding the exhibit, Georgalidis noted in the release that by featuring photographers on one side and on the other, poets, they meet in the middle as artists and see things together.
The full exhibit includes an online brochure, exhibit video, website event and Facebook event.
