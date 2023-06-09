WILBUR PARK — Oneonta Community Concert Band musicians will perform “Seize the Day” in Oneonta rain or shine at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 11, in Wilber Park pavilion.
According to a media release, Andrew D. Pease will conduct the players in the performance, which is free and open to the public.
“This program, ‘Seize the Day,’ imagines us making the most of a summer by day by spending it on vacation at the beach,” Pease, director of instrumental music at Hartwick College, said in a media release.
The day is greeted with resolve, through Patrick J. Burns’ “Seize the Day,” accompanied by “a nice breakfast” with Michael Markowski’s “Sunny-Side Up”) and followed by David Maslanka’s “Rollo Takes a Walk” on the beach, musically speaking, John Philip Sousa’s “Manhattan Beach.”
Pease added that the day’s journey continues with joining people listening to music of “Stevie Wonder in Concert” and then “a surprise demonstration” is a reminder of the French Revolution, presented through François-Joseph Gossec’s “Military Symphony in F.”
“This causes us to contemplate injustices in the world, via Julie Giroux’s “Hymn for the Innocent,” but also reminds us of the endless joys of life, as presented through Frank Ticheli’s ‘Joy Revisited,’ Pease said. “Upon returning home after this exciting day out, we watch an old favorite movie, ‘The Lion King’ music of Elton John and Hans Zimmer, and drift off to sleep with Eric Whitacre’s ‘Sleep.’”
In conclusion, the music of John Williams’ “Raiders March,” prompts dreams of “ourselves as adventurers,” Pease said.
Listeners are invited to bring lawn chairs. Seating at picnic tables will be available.
The concert band includes musicians from professional, educational and amateur ranks from the Otsego, Delaware and Chenango county area.
Visit the Oneonta Community Concert Band on Facebook or call 607-376-7485 for more information.
