In the 11th year of the Maple Museum Free Music & More summer series, The Jefferson Historical Society will present a live, virtual dance program that explores the artistic, cultural and humanistic connections among people, presenters said in a media release.
Featuring dancers from Accent Dance NYC, a movement-based, educational and professional performance initiative, "A Time of Cultural Convergence" will feature an ensemble that "juxtaposes, through movement and music, elements of ballet, contemporary dance, salsa, tango, martial arts, hip hop and more," according to the release.
This free, virtual program will stream at 7 p.m. July 25 on the Jefferson Historical Society Facebook page at https://tinyurl.com/yajh4rt6.
A live question-and-answer session will follow.
