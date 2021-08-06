MARGARETVILLE — “Summer Shortcuts XI,” a program of eight new 10-minute plays will open at The Open Eye Theater in Margaretville at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12.
According to a media release, the eight plays, selected by The Open Eye script reading team from more than 400 submissions, will provide a sampling of thoughts and creative ideas from all across the United States, since they were written by playwrights from eight different states.
The acting ensemble includes William Barnett, Patricia Brannen, Gary Falk, Liz Kemble, Roy Moses, Ward Stevenson and Alice Zigelis.
Performances will be given at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday from Aug. 12 to 22, at the Theater at 960 Main St. in Margaretville.
Tickets are available online at www.theopeneyetheater.org, or may be reserved by phone at 845-586-1660.
There will be a special performance at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, broadcast on WIOX Radio in the Catskills, 91.3 FM and streamed at WIOXradio.org.
Adhering to the latest guidelines by the CDC, audience members must be vaccinated and wear masks. Masks will be available at the door. Seating will allow for social distancing. Family groups and pods may reserve seating together.
Email openeye@catskill.net or call 845-586-1689 for more information.
