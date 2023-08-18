HOBART — The works of Terry Slade and Fiona M. Dejardin will be featured in a show set to open with a reception with the featured artists from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at MURAL in Hobart.
According to a media release, Slade has exhibited his work statewide, including New York City, as well as in New England, Hawaii, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Memphis, Britain, France, and Japan for more than 30 years.
The work Slade is showing at MURAL continues his exploration of the relationship between humans and the natural world. The drawings and glass works he calls “Much Larger Things to Worry About” consider the failure of humans to live in harmony with the earth. Slade is a professor emeritus of art and sculpture in residence at Hartwick College in Oneonta. Examples of his work may be seen at www.flickr.com/photos/tsladeart/.
Dejardin is a retired professor of art history at Hartwick College. For more than 20 years, she has been making lampworked beads, mostly from rods of Venetian glass, that she then combines into jewelry.
The show will run through Sept. 24.
MURAL Art Gallery is at 631 Main St. in Hobart. It is open from noon until 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Visit www.muralartgallery.org or on Facebook at Mural on Main for more information.
