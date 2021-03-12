The performance of “Angel Street,” presented by Stuff of Dreams and Bigger Boat Productions, has been extended for a weekend. The show was to open at 8 p.m. Friday, March 12, and will be available for online viewing at 8 p.m. Saturdays, March 13 and 20, and Friday, March 19.
Tickets, at $15, are available at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/45435 using the password “Angel.”
The show, a thriller set in 1890s London, features Brooke Tallman-Birkett, Michael Tamburrino, Steve Dillon, Libby Cudmore, Linda Reese, Ian Austin and Jeff Moore.
The performance will stream from the ShowTix4U website and can be viewed on any device with access to the internet.
