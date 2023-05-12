BAINBRIDGE —The ninth annual Regatta Row Street Art Exhibit will remain on the sidewalks of North and West Main streets in Bainbridge through Saturday, May 27.
According to a media release from the Jericho Arts Council Gallery Committee, 15 adult size Adirondack-style canoe paddle chairs and five child size chairs were built by Dan Stoltzfus and painted by 20 area artists following the theme “Books by the Riverside.” Canoe paddles created by Foxx Worx Paddles and decorated by Bainbridge-Guilford and Greene High School students, are hanging in business windows.
Chairs and paddles are also posted online at the auction sites www.32auctions.com/rr2023chairs and www.32auctions.com/rr2023paddles. The chairs will move to a live auction in the Chamber of Commerce tent at 4 p.m. Saturday May 27, during the General Clinton Canoe Regatta in General Clinton Park. Auction proceeds will go to the JAC Regatta Row fund to support artists and musicians and to create future events.
Chairs were judged as follows: Best in Show, Samantha Spalholz-Olbrys; Best Creative Concept, a tie with Pat Cristelli and Branden Hurd; Awards of Excellence, Gavin Bocanegra, Samantha Ivey, Donna Kazalski and Carlylia Muller; and Mayor’s Award, a tie with Christine Giuliano and Julie Van Buren. The People’s Choice award will be announced the day of the auction. People’s Choice votes are to be made online at www.survey monkey.com/r/CFZSHKT before 8 p.m. Friday, May 26.
Artists Fran Briggs, Emily Connor, Susan Daily, Rachel Hares, Kyle Hedlund, Dorene Ireland, Christi Jordan, Craig Laing, Carol Lernihan, Sarah Mahan Green, and Susan Robinson also have entries in the exhibit.
