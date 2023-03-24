OXFORD — Musician Bess Greenberg, also known as KidBess, will return to 6 On The Square in Oxford at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25.
According to a media release, Greenberg is a musical and visual artist recognized for passionate performance, textured vocals and open-hearted lyrics. She previously performed with The Falconers and Milkweed, debuting as a solo performer in 2016 and forming KidBess & The Magic Ring in 2017.
Her self-produced debut studio album, “Pearls,” was released in November 2022 and features 21 original tracks. KidBess & The Magic Ring are scheduled to release their debut studio single in the winter of 2023.
At the 6OTS show, she will perform on upright bass and guitar, and will be joined by Joe Alston on guitar and Jeff McAuley on cello.
Tickets are $18 and may be purchased online at 6onthesquare.org. Reservations may be made by calling 607-843-6876.
The doors will open open at 6:30 p.m. The performance also will be streamed live online on a pay-what-one-can basis. Visit 6onthesquare.org for more information.
Masks and COVID-19 vaccinations are strongly encouraged but not required for entry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.