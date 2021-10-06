Singer-songwriter to perform at 6 on the Square

6 On The Square in Oxford will continue its fall 2021 season with a concert from singer/songwriter Grace Pettis at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.
An award-winning singer-songwriter from Austin via Alabama, Pettis has been characterized as “a little bit folk, a little bit country/Americana, and a whole lot of soul,” according to a media release.
From an early age, Pettis was encouraged to speak her mind and to express herself musically, the release said. Words and music were the family heirlooms she inherited from her parents, a traveling songwriter, Pierce Pettis, and poetry scholar (Margaret Mills Harper), who were divorced by the time she was a small child.
As a result of that separation, she was raised in two very different parts of the Deep South: the suburbs of Atlanta and the backwoods of Mentone, Alabama. Pettis’ musical influences run the gamut of Southern sounds, from mountain music and gospel to country and folk to R&B and hip-hop, the release said. She was writing songs as soon as she could talk and enlisting help from her mom to get them down on paper by the time she was 5.
After independently releasing two albums (2009’s self-titled debut and 2012’s “Two Birds”) and an acoustic EP (2018’s “Blue Star in a Red Sky”), Pettis released “Working Woman” through MPress Records earlier this year.
Produced by singer-songwriter Mary Bragg and mixed by two-time Grammy Award winner Shani Gandhi, the record features guest contributions come from Indigo Girls (“Landon”), Ruthie Foster (“Pick Me Up”), Dar Williams (“Any Kind of Girl”), The Watson Twins (“Never Get It Back”), Gina Chavez (“Mean Something”) and Mary Bragg (“Paper Boat”).
“The songs that ring the truest often come from my own feelings and memories,” Pettis said in the media release. “People need upbeat songs they can dance to, but they need sad songs, too. Hard songs. The songs that are the hardest and most painful to write seem to be the most healing. I write from wherever I happen to be. If I’m happy, I write a happy song. If I’m sad, I write a sad song. If the world is on fire, so are my songs.”
Tickets for the Oct. 9 show are $18; purchase online (with added $2 service fee) at 6onthesquare.org, or call 607-843-6876 to make a reservation. Doors open one hour before the start of the performance.
All patrons will be required to show proof of a vaccination, either by a card issued by the vaccine provider or by an Excelsior Pass on paper or an electronic device. Also, every person entering the venue for a concert needs to be masked, covering the nose and mouth for the entire time the person is in the venue, except when that person is eating or drinking.
The performance also will be streamed live online on a pay-what-you-can basis. Streaming purchases must be made than two hours before the show, or viewers will not get the viewing link in time. For more information, visit 6onthesquare.org.
6 On The Square Inc. is a not-for-profit, volunteer-based acoustic music listening room and arts venue at 6 Lafayette Park in downtown Oxford.
