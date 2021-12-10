CENTRAL BRIDGE — Following a year-long hiatus, the Schoharie Valley Singers are will return to in-person concerts this month with “We Need a Little Christmas.” The concert will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 141 Church St. in Central Bridge.
According to a media release, because of limitations related to COVID protocols, the in-person audience will be limited to 70 people. However, to make the concert available to more members of the public, it will also be live streamed on YouTube.
The concert will feature 11 selections, including the premiere of “Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening” – a musical setting of the Robert Frost poem written by Artistic Director Benjamin April.
Those interested in attending in-person should speak to a choir member. Details about viewing the live stream concert on YouTube are posted at www.schoharievalleysingers.org and on Facebook @SchoharieValleySingers.
Email schoharievalleysingers@gmail.com for more information.
