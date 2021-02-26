Out of the Woodwork Players will present “Sister Act,” via streaming, March 19 to 21
“Sister Act” is a musical comedy based on the 1992 film. Featuring original music by Tony- and eight-time Oscar winner, Alan Menken (”Newsies,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Little Shop of Horrors”), the musical was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical.
The musical is described by organizers as follows:
“When disco diva Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won’t be a found: a convent! Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior. Using her disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community but, in doing so, blows her cover. Soon, the gang is giving chase, only to find themselves up against Deloris and the power of her newly found sisterhood.”
Tickets are available at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/46683.
To be added to the Bainbridge Town Hall Theatre mailing list, call 607-288-3882 and request to be added.
Visit the Jericho Arts website, www.jerichoarts.com, for the organization’s full schedule.
