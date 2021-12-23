COOPERSTOWN — Following a year off because of COVID, the Film Society of Cooperstown will return for its fourth season with six films and speakers for five of them.
According to a media release, starting Wednesday, Jan. 12, a mix of old and new films will begin.
Supported by the Friends of the Village Library, this season’s Film Society of Cooperstown schedule was curated by Bill Francis, researcher and writer at the National Baseball Hall of Fame Museum and Library and author and former Cooperstown mayor Jeff Katz.
Movies will be shown at 7 p.m. at the Village Library at 22 Main St. Candy will be provided by Tin Bin Alley.
A schedule of films follows.
Jan. 12: “8 Mile,” with speaker Nancy Tarr, music coordinator for the film.
Jan. 26: “The Commitments,” with speaker Greg Klein, Film Coop president.
Feb 9: “Heading Home: The Tale of Team Israel,” with speaker Josh Rawitch, NBHOF president.
Feb. 23: “Frankenstein and Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein,” with speaker Bruce Markusen, author of “ Hosted Horror on Television: The Films and Faces of Shock Theater, Creature Features and Chiller Theater.”
March 9: “Bonnie and Clyde.”
March 23: Eva Coo movie, “A Roadhouse Coup” with filmmaker Lori Bailey.
Visit the Film Society of Cooperstown’s page on Facebook, email FilmSocietyCooperstown@gmail.com or call Francis at 607-437-6903 for more information.
