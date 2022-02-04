COOPERSTOWN — The Film Society of Cooperstown will present “Heading Home: The Tale of Team Israel” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, at the Village Library at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
The documentary is the third in a winter series of six films scheduled by the organization and will be followed by a talk given by National Baseball Hall of Fame President Josh Rawitch.
Organizers describe the film as the underdog journey of Israel’s national baseball team competing for the first time in the World Baseball Classic after years of defeat. The team included six Jewish American Major League players and their “Mensch on the Bench” mascot.
The story of sports, patriotism and personal growth follows the team in 2017 as it laughs, cries and does much soul-searching while discovering the pride of representing Israel on the world stage. The odyssey takes them from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem where they are greeted as heroes to Seoul where they must debunk their has-been, wannabe reputations.
Remaining films include “Frankenstein” and “Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein,” “Bonnie and Clyde,” and the Eva Coo movie. They will be presented Feb. 23, March 9,s and 23, respectively.
