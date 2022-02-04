Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 9F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 9F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch.