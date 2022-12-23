COOPERSTOWN — The Film Society of Cooperstown will return for its fifth season, with six films and speakers.
According to a media release, supported by Friends of the Village Library, the season’s Film Society of Cooperstown schedule was curated by Bill Francis, researcher and writer at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, and Community Foundation of Otsego County Executive Director and author Jeff Katz.
All movies will start at 7 p.m. on a Wednesday and will be shown in the second floor ballroom at the Village Hall at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown. Candy will be provided, in part, by Tin Bin Alley.
A schedule follows.
Jan. 11: “Dr. Strangelove, or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb,” with speaker Dmitri Kasterine, Kubrick photographer.
Jan 25: “Eight Men Out,” with speaker Simeon Lipman of Antiques Roadshow.
Feb 8: “Six Degrees of Separation,” with speaker Eva Davy, a scenic artist who worked on the film.
Feb. 22: “Brooklyn,” with speaker Heather Urtz Amendolare, village librarian.
March 8: A Night of Comedy Classics, “A Dog’s Life,” from 1918 featuring Charlie Chaplin, “Cops” from 1922 with Buster Keaton, and “Number, Please” from 1920 with Harold Lloyd.
March 22: “Bonnie and Clyde.”
Find The Film Society of Cooperstown page on Facebook, email FilmSocietyCooperstown@gmail.com or call Francis at 607-437-6903 for more information.
