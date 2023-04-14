ONEONTA — The Greater Oneonta Historical Society will mark the opening of an exhibit with a reception from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the History Center at 183 Main St. in downtown Oneonta.
According to a media release, to be unveiled in two parts, the exhibit will commemorate the bicentennial of the D&H Canal Company charter, which provided more than 100 years of railroad service to the town and city of Oneonta.
The first part, “Building Up Steam: The Rise of the D&H Railroad in Oneonta,” will be exhibited from April to August. The second part, “Leaving the Station: The Fall of the D&H Railroad in Oneonta,” on display from August to November, will explore the rise and fall of the D&H Railroad and its operations in Oneonta from the 1850s through modern day, including the invaluable impact the railroad had on Oneonta’s economic, social, and cultural landscape.
On display in the Brzozowski Special Exhibition Gallery and the SUNY Oneonta Alumni and Buckingham Windows, the exhibit will feature a variety of local D&H artifacts, documents, and photographs from the GOHS collection.
Free programming will coincide with the D&H Railroad exhibit including a tour of the historic D&H Red Caboose in Oneonta’s Neahwa Park; walking tour of the D&H Roundhouse remains; and a “History After Hours: All Aboard!” program on the history of the D&H Railroad and Roundhouse.
Free public and private tours of the exhibit will also be offered.
The exhibit was curated by GOHS Executive Director Marcela Micucci and Associate Curator Bhanupratap Gaur, along with a team of exhibit designers, docents, advisers, and collections staff.
Visit oneontahistory.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.