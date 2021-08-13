Solo artist set to perform Sunday

FRANKLIN — The Franklin Farmers’ Market will welcome Mike Herman to the Music at the Market stage from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15.
According to a media release, Herman is an acoustic country blues musician from the northern Catskill Mountains, who along with guitar lines, rounds out his original songs with the addition of vocals.
Tables and chairs will be available. Guests are welcome to bring their own seats as well.
Free Music at the Market performances began July 4 and are scheduled to continue through Oct. 10 when Randy Miritello will perform.
The Sunday market, open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., is on the lawn of Chapel Hall on Institute Street. It includes vendors from Franklin and surrounding towns who bring home-grown, home-made items.
COVID-19 precautions are followed. Patrons should be free of symptoms and wear masks for the protection of any non-vaccinated children.
Go to facebook.com/FranklinNYFarmersMar ket for more information.
