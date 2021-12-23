Solo exhibit to open in Fleischmanns

ContributedThis painting and others by artist Gary Mayer will appear in the solo exhibit “Falling Forward” at 1053 Main Street Gallery in Fleischmanns. The exhibit will open with a reception from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8.

