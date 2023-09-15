ROXBURY — “Polylogues” is set to take the stage at Roxbury Arts Center at 5025 Vega Mountain Road in Roxbury at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16.
According to a media release from the Roxbury Arts Group, the solo show is an exploration into the complex world of non-monogamy and the myriad facets of love.
Based on interviews, “Polylogues” delves into the real-life experiences of individuals navigating the intricate landscape of non-monogamous relationships and various expressions of love.
The performance was crafted by writer and performer Xandra Nur Clark, who embodies the role of a medium rather than an actor. While wearing headphones during the performance, Clark listens to interviews, bringing them to life on stage with uncanny authenticity.
What reportedly sets “Polylogues” apart is its commitment to preserving the anonymity of each interviewee, allowing the audience to bear witness to a diverse tapestry of voices and stories that might otherwise remain hidden. “Polylogues” takes a deep dive into the intricacies of 21st-century human relationships, exploring desires, fears, and the boundless capacity for love that exists beyond conventional norms. It challenges preconceptions and invites the audience to contemplate the vast possibilities of love and connection in an ever-evolving society.
Visit www.roxburyartsgroup.org or call 607-326-7908 for more information and tickets.
