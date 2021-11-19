ONEONTA — The Mountain View Players will perform its original fall project of music and comedy under the name “Song of Pandora” at 1 and 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at Red Door Church at 381 Main St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, Theater Artist Barbara Gregson and singer/songwriter Eric Porter conducted a community theater residency in the fall for community members and participants at Oneonta’s Mountain View Wellness Center. The show is directed by Gregson with assistance from C.J. Mattice and music by Porter.
Gregson is a theater artist, director and recent author of “Theater Artists Play : A guide to Creating and Making Your Own Theater Work!” She travels throughout New England working with people of all ages and abilities creating original theater work with them.
Porter has created and performed music live and in the studio much of his life.
Because of COVID, attendance at the performances will be limited to 30 people at each show. Those interested in attending should reserve a seat by calling 607-433-1714, or 607-895-6032, or emailing sstallone@rehab.org, or blgegson@gmail.com. There is a suggested $5 donation for Saturday’s performances.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.