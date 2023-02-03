COOPERSTOWN — Celebrating its 53rd season, the Cooperstown Concert Series will present the Beau Sasser Trio at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at the Otesaga Resort Hotel at 60 Lake St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, Sasser has been a staple artist in the live music scene for decades.
He is in the progressive funk/fusion band, Kung Fu, and works with his own band, The Escape Plan. The Beau Sasser Trio is yet another outlet for Sasser to pay tribute to the classic organ trio sound with soul classics in the boogaloo and acid jazz stylings.
Rounding out the trio are Justin Henricks on guitar and Bill Carbone on drums.
Described as playing soulful organ driven, funk rock, included in the trio’s tributes referred to in the media release as giants of the genre, are Charles Earland, Lou Donaldson, Melvin Sparks, and Grant Green.
Tickets are available at cooperstownconcertseries.org and, if not sold out, will also be available at the door which will open 30 minutes before the concert.
Email info@coopers townconcertseries.org for more information.
