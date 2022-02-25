Sounds from doo-wop era to be performed locally

BAINBRIDGE — The Corvettes Doo Wop Revue will shake, rattle and roll the Bainbridge Town Hall Theatre at 15 N. Main St. when the group of five performs at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 5. The doors will open at 6 p.m.
Dedicated to preserving and performing the music of the 1950’s, known as the doo-wop era, the premiere national doo-wop touring show will feature comical stage antics in addition to hearing what the Corvettes refer to as the greatest music ever made.
According to a media release from the Jericho Arts Council, the group tours with such legendary doo-wop groups as Danny and the Juniors, Gary U.S. Bonds, The Drifters, Tokens, Platters, Marvelettes, Shangri Las, Shirelles, Belmonts, Del Vikings and Teenagers. Performances follow the tradition of legendary doo-wop revivalists Sha Na Na.
Songs to expect include Shake, Rattle & Roll, Come Go With Me, Little Darlin’, Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin On, At the Hop, Earth Angel, Sea Cruise, Rock Around the Clock, In the Still of the Night, Runaround Sue, Palisades Park, Twistin’ the Night Away and Splish, Splash.
Seats may be reserved by calling 607-288-3882. General admission is $15. Tickets may be reserved by calling 607-288-3882.
Proof of vaccination will be required at the door and masks continue to be required to be worn inside the venue.
As further stated in the release, the JAC continues to monitor applicable CDC, state and county guidelines, regulations, policies, recommendations and industry guidelines with respect to vaccinations, masks, social distancing and all other matters of safety for the well-being of its audience members.
