ONEONTA — Psychic Medium Rebecca Foster will present a Spiritual Gallery at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at B Side Ballroom and Supper Club at 1 Clinton Plaza in Oneonta.
According to a media release, Foster is reported to be one of most well-respected and accomplished sensitives.
At Thursday’s Gallery, audience members can expect the clairvoyant to connect with departed loved ones, touch on decisions that someone might be contemplating and offer her insights into future life events.
The doors will open at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets range from $35 to $40 and may be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/4yebtj2v.
Dinner and cocktails at the Supper Club are not included with tickets.
Email bsideoneonta@gmail.com or find them on Facebook for more information.
