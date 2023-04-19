MIDDLEFIELD — The Art Garage will open its spring exhibit, “Color: Immersion. Explosion,” with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday April 21.
According to a media release, the two-person show will feature sculptures and drawings on wood by self-taught artist, Louis Sherry of Greene, and small drawings in a forest of life-size glass figures by professional artist and Hartwick College professor of art emeritus, Terry L.H. Slade of Schenevus.
Slade will deliver an Artist’s Talk in front of the Middle Bay, followed by a question-and-answer session at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 11. Registration is recommended.
The exhibit, described in the release as an Earth Day-inspired exploration of the multifaceted relationship with the world; whether inspiring fantasies or sparking more serious reflections about the future, the environment refracted by Sherry and Slade’s work, appears in all its hues. It will run through Saturday May 20.
The Art Garage at 689 Beaver Meadow Road is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and daily by appointment by texting or calling 315-941-9607.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.