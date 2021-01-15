Spring Virtual Coffeehouse Concert series to begin

Music on the Delaware will kick off its spring Virtual Coffeehouse Concert series at 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17.
The hourlong concert will feature Daisycutter musicians Sara Milonovich, an alt-country singer/songwriter and fiddler, and guitarist Greg Anderson. The concert is free and will be available for viewing at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83980655293
Milonovich started studying fiddle at age 4 when she began to learn traditional music as it was passed down from the music she heard in Upstate New York. From there, she learned bluegrass, folk, rock, Americana and Celtic music. She has performed across the world, first with The McKrells, then with other well-known musicians including Pete Seeger and Eliza Gilkyson, and eventually with the band Daisycutter.
In 2016, she founded Rootstock, a nonprofit music festival dedicated to raising emergency disaster relief funds for New York farmers. In addition to her career as a solo artist and accompanist, Milovich also recently appeared as a featured violinist/fiddler with the Broadway musical, “Come From Away.”
Anderson will back Milonovich on guitar.
For more information on Milonovich visit http://www.saramilonovich.com, https://www.facebook.com/daisycuttermusic or find her on Instagram @daisycutter or @SaraMilonovich on Twitter.
Audio also can be streamed on Bandcamp, at saramilonovich.bandcamp.com
Tips to the musicians may be made using Venmo: Venmo@Sara-Milonovich.
Upcoming Virtual Coffeehouse concerts are clarinetist Robin Seletsky and guitarist Michael Leopold on Feb. 7; Northern Catskill guitarist/vocalist Mike Herman on Feb. 21; country/western singer Wes St. Onge on March 7; bodhran player Anna Colliton and fiddler Alasdair White on March 21; singer/guitarist Tom Wadsworth on April 18; jazz pianist Dave Braham on May 2; and Blue Tonic Band on May 16.
The same zoom number will be used for all coffeehouse concerts.
