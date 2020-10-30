Stamford native to be part of coffeehouse

Music on the Delaware will host its fourth Virtual Coffeehouse of the season, featuring Zelos Saxophone Quartet from 7 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.
The concert will be available via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82709328311
The quartet calls San Jose, California, home, though one of its members, Robin Lacey, hails from Stamford.
The Zelos Quartet performs a wide array of repertoire ranging from underrepresented contemporary works to transcriptions from the baroque, classical and romantic eras, presenters said in a media release.
The group performs extensively around the San Fransisco Bay area, at First Fridays, art exhibits, farmers markets and open mics. Recent awards include Grand Prize in the Beverly Hills National Chamber Music Competition, first place in the 2018 Frances Walton Competition and first prize in the 2018 California MTNA chamber music competition.
Besides Lacey on alto sax, other members of this young quartet are David Cortez on soprano sax, Julian Salazar on tenor sax, and Shoko Nagami on baritone sax.
The Zelos Quartet will perform classical works written for saxophone quartet as well as transcriptions by a variety of well-known composers.
For a short video of the quartet, visit https://youtu.be/fwtpUwgr_cc. For more information about the group, visit www.zelosquartet.com or facebook.com/thezelosquartet.
Tips can be sent through Venmo @RobinLacey1.
The final fall Virtual Coffeehouse will take place at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, and will feature a duo from the Cleveland, Ohio, area, John Welton and Lyndsey Stropkey. It will be at the same Zoom link.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.