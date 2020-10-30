Stamford native to be part of coffeehouse

EDMESTON - Avis S. Waite, 80, of Edmeston, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in New Berlin. Avis was born on June 17, 1940 in New Berlin, the daughter of the late Claude and Jennie (Simmons) Stephens. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Lee Lawton Waite, in 200…