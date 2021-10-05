Starr to conclude to Music at the Market

FRANKLIN — The Franklin Farmers’ Market will welcome Jason Starr back to the Music at the Market stage from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10. He performed last on Sept. 19.
The Music at the Market began its run on July 4 and will end with Sunday's performance.
According to presenters, Starr is a guitar player and singer who has been performing in the area since he arrived in Franklin with his wife and daughter in 2010. He has played venues such as the B-Side Ballroom, Walton Theatre, Castle on the Delaware, Oneonta, Otego, Cooperstown and Franklin Farmers’ Markets, and the Franklin Holiday Market. Playing solo and with bands of varying lineups, he plays in the genres of Bluegrass, Blues, Americana, The Great American Songbook, Motown... all of which he puts under the big genre umbrella of folk music. He is also a teaching artist with the Creating Rural Opportunities Partnership program in local schools.
The performance is free. Tables and chairs will be available and guests are welcome to bring their own seats.
The Market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Institute Street and includes a variety of vendors from Franklin and surrounding towns.
Music at the Market is made possible with funds from the Delaware County Arts Grants, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with support from the governor and state Legislature and administered in Delaware County by the Roxbury Arts Group, the A. Lindsay & Olive B. O'Connor Foundation and Delaware County Economic Development.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.