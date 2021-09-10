STAMFORD — Friends of Music of Stamford will present pianist David Fung at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, at Stamford United Methodist Church at 88 Main St. in Stamford.
According to a media release, the Steinway artist will perform his “Tributes” program, exploring works of homage and devotion by J.S Bach, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, Florence Price, Reena Esmail and Frederic Chopin. The program is dedicated to the unseen and unheard and to all those affected by the pandemic.
Fung is recognized for interpretations described as elegant and refined, yet poetic and expressive. Declared a Rising Star in BBC Music Magazine, Fung regularly appears with the world’s premier ensembles including the Cleveland Orchestra, Detroit Symphony, Israel Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, National Orchestra of Belgium, San Diego Symphony and San Francisco Symphony. Major orchestras in his native country of Australia include the Melbourne Symphony, Queensland Symphony and Sydney Symphony.
An interpreter of Mozart and Bach, Fung has collaborated with the Israel, Los Angeles, Melbourne, Orpheus and Saint Paul Chamber Orchestras and the Orchestra of St. Luke’s.
In the 2020-21 season, Fung made his Los Angeles Philharmonic debut alongside Yuja Wang and conductor Gustavo Dudamel in the Sound/Stage series at the Hollywood Bowl, returned to Caramoor for performances with both bass-baritone Dashon Burton and the Verona Quartet and play-directed Bach with the Orchestra of St. Luke’s.
Admission is by donation. Reservations are recommended as church seating is limited.
Contact FOMAdmin@friendsmusic.org or 518- 918-8003 for reservations.
