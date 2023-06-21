DELHI — Bushel will present Storytellers, hosted by Louis Marrelli, featuring area residents Dawn Synan, Neil Rochmis, Jennie Williams, and Christina Hunt Wood.
According to a media release, they will each share a personal tale from their life experience. The event will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at Bushel at 106 Main St. in, Delhi. It is free and open to the public.
“Everyone has at least one great story in them,” says Louis Marrelli. “Whether it’s a life-changing event or a simple observation that gave them pause, sharing it from the stage gives everyone listening an opportunity to learn and find common ground.”
This is the fourth installment of Louis Marrelli’s roving series. “The Storytellers series began as a gathering of friends in a small room in the Franklin Railroad Museum in October 2021,” Marrelli noted in the release. “It was in the wake of COVID and folks were happy to get out of their homes and mix with people at an event. The audience had a very warm and grateful reaction, and I knew I was on to something,” Marrelli addeed.
Storytellers has been in a Delhi church basement, the Walton Theater, and Turquoise Barn in Bloomville.
As further stated in the release, a Delhi resident, Marrelli is a retired television writer-producer and occasional actor, originally from New York City. “It’s my goal to give a platform to people in our community to share a slice of their lives.”
